In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 21st November) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Power station to continue until 2026.
- Port closures risked by staff shortages.
- Drug couriers jailed after £100k cannabis find.
- Tourist centre staff praised after hub’s closure.
- Dental practice blames NHS for service scale-back.
- NorthLink “crisis” shot down by operator.
- Swan returns after mast maintenance.
- Read all the latest agricultural news in Landwise
- SPORT: Swimmers break hundreds of personal best times.
- SPORT: Report of Valkyries’ win as rugby team secures sixth league title in a row.
Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment