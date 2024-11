Kind-hearted farmers are ploughing ahead with plans for another charity tractor run.

Wheels are in motion for a return of the popular event at 7pm on 10th December, thanks to the Shetland Young Farmers group.

The event sees a long line of tractors decked in Christmas lights make its way through the streets of Lerwick.

Funds are being raised this year for the Fishermen’s Mission Shetland appeal.