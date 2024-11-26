News

Landslip exposed underground telecoms network

November 26, 2024 0
Roadworks had to be carried out at short notice in Lerwick after a landslip exposed the underground telecoms network.

Openreach, which manages the network, said services had been unaffected and reinstatement works were being carried out in South Road.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the roadworks, which it said were unavoidable.

Drivers experienced lengthy delays leaving Lerwick last night (Monday) and getting into town this morning.

However, Shetland Islands Council said the work would be completed this afternoon, ahead of the evening rush hour.

In addition to the reinstatement works, Openreach set up traffic lights at Nedersund to install a duct across the road.

This will provide full fibre broadband to eight new properties in Sandveien.

“We’ll also be providing fibre for 20 more houses later, but further traffic management shouldn’t be needed now that the duct is in place,” Openreach said.

“Our contractors are now packing up the lights, and these civil works will be completed later today.”

