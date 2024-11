In today’s (Friday, 29th November) edition of The Shetland Times:

• SIC affordable housing ambitions faces major ‘blow’.

• Urgent repairs are needed at the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

• Murder charge hearing to take place.

• EXCLUSIVE: Tourism links with Norway to be explored.

• Shetland MSP condemns parking charges.

• Unexpected drydocking to set outer isles on ‘frustrating’ start to 2025.

• SPORT: Badminton success for young talent.