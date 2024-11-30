Notice of by-election called after councillor stands down

The by-election notice follows the resignation of Tom Morton.

A notice of by-election has been called for Shetland North after one of the three elected members stood down, claiming the council was not “open” enough.

The SIC’s returning officer Jan Riise issued the notice yesterday (Friday) to fill the vacant seat left by outgoing councillor Tom Morton.

Mr Morton was elected to the seat unopposed in May 2022 after standing as the council’s only Labour Party representative.

He announced his resignation in October, saying he was unable to commit the necessary time and energy due to other commitments.

After his tenure came to an official end at midnight on 31st October, Mr Morton gave a more detailed account of his reasons, which featured in a Sounding Off in The Shetland Times.

He said there were too many seminars, private briefings and pre-meetings of senior councillors and officials, which he claimed set the narrative of the council’s supposedly “open” meetings.

The 69-year-old former broadcaster claimed the “balance of power at the SIC is in favour of the executive”.

He said he hoped his vacant seat would be contested – though he was not holding his breath.

Nominations can be made from Tuesday, 3rd December, and must be in by 4pm on Tuesday, 17th December.

If the vacancy is contested, a by-election will be held on Thursday, 23rd January.

The successful candidate will join political leader Emma Macdonald and convener Andrea Manson in representing the Shetland North ward.

Nomination forms can be found by visiting www.shetland.gov.uk/elections.