Inter-isles transport survey opens

A survey on inter-island connectivity has opened to the public to give their views.

Shetland Islands Council launched the survey today (Monday) and it will last for six weeks.

It is the first public consultation event on the subject, with more scheduled to take place in the new year.

The survey focuses on the current problems facing transport between the outer isles and the mainland.

Council chairwoman for transport Moraig Lyall said these issues shape the economy and how residents live their lives.

“It gives us the information needed to understand and evidence the problems,” Mrs Lyall said.

Further consultation will be used to identify potential options for improvement in the future.

The Shetland Central councillor urged as many people as possible to get involved to make a “strong basis” for change.

Mrs Lyall added: “We all, as individuals and as island communities, need to make sure that we give our views and make our suggestions to inform the business case at each opportunity as we move forward. 

“I completely understand that people will feel that this is a long and complex process.  

“However, we need to remember that we are asking for support from the UK and Scottish Governments for very large investments that we can’t afford on our own.”

There are six different options for people to use when taking part in the survey, based on whether it is taken by an island resident, from the mainland or by a business.

Paper copies of the survey are also available on request.

