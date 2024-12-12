News

Calls made for flights to Faroe

December 12, 2024 0
Calls made for flights to Faroe
A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

A councillor has quizzed Loganair on introducing flights to Faroe in recognition of its close cultural connections.

Shetland South member Alex Armitage asked airline bosses about launching new routes at Tuesday’s external transport forum.

Dr Armitage said he was “incredibly proud” there were direct flights to Bergen and asked whether these could be extended to the winter months.

“Faroe is another of our close cultural neighbours,” he added. “What would be the process of starting to consider flights to Faroe, given that you have started flying to Belfast and Manchester?”

Chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said his team considered new and expanded routes on a “daily basis”.

He said such decisions were chiefly led by underlying demands, which is why the airline was committed to maintaining the Bergen route – and enhancing it with an additional flight on Wednesdays during summer.

For Faroe, however, Mr Lovegrove said there were “limitations” including the runway length and obstacles on the approach.

“We have very high safety standards at Loganair and we need to make sure we go into airports where that is not going to be compromised,” he said.

Mr Lovegrove said he would look further into the specifics.

“But at the moment we don’t have any plans for the Faroe Islands,” he added.

Loganair currently operates 126 flights every week serving 10 destinations.

Mr Lovegrove said the new destinations – Belfast and Manchester – served via Inverness were selling well.

He said the airline was looking to expand into new destinations next year and there would be more to report at the next forum in March.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.