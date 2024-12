A NorthLink ferry forges through stormy weather. (Photo: Kevin Jones)

NorthLink has warned both north and southbound sailings tomorrow are under review.

The Hjaltland is scheduled to leave Aberdeen for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm.

However, a poor forecast means the vessel is facing possible cancellation.

Similarly, the southbound sailing of the Hrossey, due to leave Lerwick at 7pm, is also in doubt.

Pentland Firth crossings by the NorthLink ferry Hamnavoe will be cancelled tomorrow.