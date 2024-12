Returning officer Jan Riise. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Only two candidates will contest the Shetland North by-election next month.

The SIC posted the notice of poll today (Tuesday), confirming the date and the candidates on offer to voters in the ward.

Polls will open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday 23rd January 2025, with Natasha Cornick and Andrew Hall the only names on the ballot.