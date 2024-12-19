Man jailed for driving offences from 2019

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A banned driver has been jailed for nine months after admitting three separate charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Gary Guilfoyle, 33, from Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

He admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance in Lerwick’s Burgh Road and on the Black Gaet on 28th June 2019.

He also admitted refusing to give a urine sample to the police after being taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The court heard Guilfoyle was already disqualified when he used his brother-in-law’s car.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Guilfoyle had been “under the influence,” when the car came off the road near the Black Gaet.

Police were made aware of the situation and took him into custody.

Mr MacKenzie told the court Guilfoyle was given 90 minutes to produce a urine sample, but he wanted to “frustrate” officers instead.

An incident with officers caused the need for an amputation of one of Guilfoyle’s fingers on his right hand.

Since the incident, the court heard four warrants had been issued to pursue Guilfoyle and he was taken into custody in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on the fourth attempt.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client would have a “permanent reminder of his folly”.

Mr Allan asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to consider his client’s time already spent in custody if he was to hand down a custodial sentence.

He asked for leniency to allow Guilfoyle to pursue a job offer he was due to take up in January, with his father.

Sheriff Cruickshank noted that Guilfoyle had previous convictions, including a five month prison term.

As well as passing two concurrent custodial sentences, Sheriff Cruickshank also banned Guilfoyle from driving for another three years.