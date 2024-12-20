In this week’s Shetland Times

News

December 20, 2024
In today’s (Friday, 16th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Sheriff makes example of construction firm after site death.
  • Businesses “hamstrung” by new trading rules.
  • Bird numbers at critical level despite slow recovery.
  • Women in fisheries group launches.
  • Consultation opens on religious participation in schools.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds test for sexually transmitted diseases.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Interview with peer researcher.
  • Latest reflections on the Middle East conflict from Fred Schlomka.
  • Shetland Times wins press award recognition.
