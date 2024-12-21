Strong winds throw ferry timetable and draw flood alert

Very strong wind and rain have disrupted ferry sailings and drawn a flood alert for the west of Shetland this weekend.

70 mile-an-hour gusts are expected for this afternoon (Saturday), which the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) say could combine with heavy rain to cause “minor coastal flooding”.

“Particularly at risk are causeways and low lying coastal roads exposed to the west,” the alert reads, as a result of “spray and wave overtopping caused by very strong winds” both Saturday and Sunday.

The alert is expected to lift on Monday.

NorthLink has cancelled both passenger and freight sailings for Saturday evening, and said delays can be expected on Sunday.

The northbound service for Lerwick will leave Aberdeen at 5pm and arrive up to two hours late.

The southbound ferry has been delayed indefinitely, “allowing conditions to improve”. It was due to depart at 7pm.

Sepa have issued alerts of possible flooding across the Highlands and Islands this weekend. Parts of Orkney and Ayrshire have seen more severe warnings that flooding is likely.