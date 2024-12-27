In this week’s Shetland Times

News

December 27, 2024
In today’s (Friday, 27th December) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Transport chiefs assessed 72 vessels for the Northern Isles ferry service.
  • Winner of Times 2025 calendar competition is revealed.
  • Althing organisers say debate is needed now more than ever.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Tourist centre sale expected in new year.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Council received £700k investment returns from Smyril Line.
  • Gilbert Bain’s Santa Claus retires after 10 years of hospital rounds.
  • EXCLUSIVE: School absence soars as families jet off to avoid holiday rush.
  • Part one of our Review of the Year and Sports Review of the Year.
  • Historian Jon Sandison looks back at Christmas 1914.
