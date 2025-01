The Mirrie Dancers have been out in full force this evening (Wednesday) – creating a breath-taking start to 2025.

Folk across the isles have been sharing epic images of the display with colours ranging from green to pink, purple and red.

Among those to capture it was Vicky Tylsar who photographed the dazzling sky in Toab.

Did you see the Northern Lights? Send us your photos by emailing [email protected]