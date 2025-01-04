News Sport

Todd takes podium finish in Glasgow

An isles athlete has taken a podium finish – and set a new Shetland record – at the Scottish Athletics Indoor championships.

Layla Todd took bronze in the U20 women’s 3,000 race on Saturday afternoon, setting a huge 17-second PB in the process.

The achievement comes as a new Shetland record of 9:52:31, and represents a great start to the year for the young athlete.

Todd has thanked NorthLink Ferries, sportscotland and Shetland Islands Council for their support.

