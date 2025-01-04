News

Yellow warning for ice issued

January 4, 2025
A gritter treats the road as poor conditions persist. Photo: Brian Gray

The MET Office has issued a fresh warning for ice, as the winter blast continues to grip the isles.

The yellow warning is valid from 4pm today until 10am tomorrow.

It follows heavy snow falls and sub-zero temperatures.

