Yellow warning for ice issued
The MET Office has issued a fresh warning for ice, as the winter blast continues to grip the isles.
The yellow warning is valid from 4pm today until 10am tomorrow.
It follows heavy snow falls and sub-zero temperatures.
The MET Office has issued a fresh warning for ice, as the winter blast continues to grip the isles.
The yellow warning is valid from 4pm today until 10am tomorrow.
It follows heavy snow falls and sub-zero temperatures.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.