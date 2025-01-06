News

Road crash at Brig o’ Fitch

January 6, 2025
Road crash at Brig o’ Fitch

A road accident took place outside Lerwick this afternoon.

The incident, involving a car and a lorry, happened at the Brig o’ Fitch.

The road remained passable, but with long queues.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.