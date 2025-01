Snow in Whalsay last week. Photo: Chloe Irvine

The Met Office has issued a fresh warning for both snow and ice – with strong winds also forecast.

A yellow warning was put in place today and will remain valid until 12 noon tomorrow.

Strong winds are also forecast for tomorrow with gusts up to 67 miles per hour expected between 8am and 9am with the speed remaining in the 60s until 7pm where it is expected to drop slightly to 58 miles per hour.