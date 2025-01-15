Trio admit attack which scarred victim for life

The High Court in Glasgow.

A man tried to escape by plane using a fake name after being involved with two others in a horror attack in Lerwick.

Rhys Chan, 32, teamed up with Tyler Kidd, 30, and Kyle Swannie, 28, to target Jordan Palmer while in a vehicle in Lerwick on 22nd November 2023.

Mr Palmer was repeatedly struck with an axe and knife during the attack which left him scarred for life.

Prosecutors said Chan then turned up the next day at Sumburgh Airport.

He is said to have tried to travel away from the islands “under the name of Daniel Robinson”.

Chan did this in a bid to “avoid arrest and prosecution” for the attack.

Kidd meantime is said to have travelled to Lerwick Ferry Terminal hidden in the boot of a vehicle to try and escape on 29th November 2023.

The trio today (Wed) appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

They all pleaded guilty via their lawyers to assaulting Mr Palmer to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Chan and Kidd also each admitted to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Kidd further pleaded guilty to a separate earlier assault on Mr Palmer at the Trench Bar in Lerwick on 17th September 2023.

This was said to have been to the man’s injury.

Prosecutor John Macpherson told the hearing further information on the crimes will be heard when the case next calls.

Lord Young adjourned until February 12 in Edinburgh.