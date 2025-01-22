Man charged with distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with child abuse images and extreme pornography.

Gary Devaney entered no plea when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Devaney has been charged with taking and distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

Devaney, whose address was given as Shetland, was committed for further examination and granted bail.

The date of his next court appearance has yet to be determined