In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 24th December) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Will zonal pricing cut rising energy bills?
• Shetland’s chief inspector on policing Up-Helly-A’.
• EXCLUSIVE: interview with Shaun Scott, Whiteness-born star teacher in China.
• EXCLUSIVE: SNP politician on why she wants a pause on the salmon farming industry.
• Spaceport may have to scale back plans following financial losses.
• Electric bus trial arrives in Shetland.
• SPORT: funding secured for new netball manager.
