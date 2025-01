Two 12-year-old boys have been issued with police warnings after three vehicles were vandalised in the Scalloway area last weekend.

The incidents took place in Gibblestone Road and Meadowfield Crescent on Friday, 17 January, 2025.

Chief Inspector Chris Sewell said: “We are aware of significant concern in the local community regarding these incidents and would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”