Tributes paid to young firefighter and Valkyries player

Erin Quinn playing for Shetland Valkyries.

Tribute has been paid to a young firefighter and rugby player who has died.

Erin Quinn, 23, who lived in Lerwick and worked as a firefighter at Sumburgh Airport, had played for Shetland Valkyries since 2022 after moving to the islands.

Shetland RFC, in a statement issued on Facebook last night, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our kind, caring and talented Valkyrie Erin Quinn.

“Erin joined the club in 2022 and had previously played for Howe Harlequins. She quickly became a valued and treasured member of the Valkyries.

“She knew the game inside out and could slot into any position on the pitch with ease. Off the pitch she was one of the funniest and most genuine lasses, always full of energy and up for nonsense.

Photo: Brian Gray

“She found her passion working as a Firefighter at Sumburgh Airport but she didnt stop there, she also joined the Lerwick community firestation as an on-call firefighter.

“The club wishes to extend their condolences to Erin’s family, friends, colleagues and past team mates.

“Here’s to you Erin, our peerie superstar.”

Howe Harlequins, based in Fife, also paid tribute in a Facebook post.

They said: “We are all deeply saddened to have received the terrible news that we have lost former Howe Harlequin, Erin Quinn.

Photo: Brian Gray

“Erin was a fantastic rugby player, she was small in size but courageous and determined on the pitch. She always had a positive attitude and an amazing work ethic at training and in games. More importantly, off the pitch she was a great person, kind, sincere and with a fantastically dry sense of humour. We were happy to see her love of rugby continue to flourish at her new club, Shetland RFC after her move to Shetland.

“It was a joy and a privilege to have known and played with her. She will be sadly missed by everyone at Howe and our thoughts go out to her family and friends at this desperately sad time.”