Energy boss hopes Sullom Voe Terminal’s best days are yet to come 

February 1, 2025 0
Sullom Voe Terminal. 

The energy chief tasked with transforming Sullom Voe Terminal insists its best days are yet to come.

Veri Energy chief executive Gavin Templeton said the Just Transition could usher in a new era of opportunity for the North Mainland facility.

While the heyday of oil and gas has long since gone, Mr Templeton said he was looking to the future with wind power, hydrogen production and carbon storage.

And he is full of enthusiasm for what they may bring.

“You’ve got to think big,” he told The Shetland Times.

“You’ve got to be ambitious about what you want to do.”

