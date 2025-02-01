The sport section preview

George Robesten spoke to The Shetland Times about finally living the dream in Dingwall after making his first start for Ross County last weekend.

The Staggies starlet completed a full 90 minutes in the Premiership clash at the Global Energy Stadium against Leith side Hibs.

The forward became the first isles football player to reach the milestone in the modern Scottish top flight.

Elsewhere, Vidlin runner Layla Todd says she has set her sights on achieving more glory, after a strong start to 2025 and earning herself a chance to represent Scotland in the process.

Full results and reports from volleyball, netball and indoor hockey also feature in this week’s newspaper.

And find out which 14-year-old netball star Rhianne Colvin has included in her Dream Team.

