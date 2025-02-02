NorthLink announces early Monday departures

A NorthLink ferry pictured in stormy conditions. Photo: Jim Mullay

Tomorrow’s (Monday) southbound NorthLink sailing from Lerwick will leave earlier than scheduled because of adverse weather, the ferry operator has announced.

Hrossey was due to depart the town at 7pm but poor conditions forecast for the evening has forced the operator to make changes to the schedule.

She will now leave at 5pm, two hours early, with a possible delay on arrival in Aberdeen by an hour.

The Met Office has forecast wind gusts could reach 50mph around 7pm in Lerwick.

Forecast wind speeds have also forced the freight vessel Helliar to leave an hour early and will now also leave Shetland at 5pm.