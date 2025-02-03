Driver clocked doing 56mph in 30mph zone during Up-Helly-A’ road safety checks

A driver was clocked doing 56mph in a 30mph zone as part of road safety patrols during Up-Helly-A’.

Highlands and Islands roads policing officers were in Shetland last week to support the event.

During the operation, they stopped 63 vehicles and engaged with a wide range of road users.

Police said most interactions were “positive” and provided an opportunity to share safety advice.

However, the following offences were identified:

• Six vehicle condition offences.

• Three MoT offences.

• Six tyre-related offences.

• Five load security offences.

• Five seatbelt offences.

• Five mobile phone offences

• 13 speeding offences, including 56mph in 30mph zone.

Constable Matthew Fothergill said:”Not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone, and excessive speed are three of the five most prevalent factors in serious and fatal collisions.

“A significant number of the offences detected related to vehicle condition and load security, and we encourage all road users to regularly check their vehicles and loads to ensure they are safe.

“In line with operation Cedar (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce), we address offences through a combination of education and enforcement, aiming to reduce road casualties.

“The majority of drivers stopped during this operation were cooperative and receptive to the advice given.”