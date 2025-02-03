Japanese documentary crew want you and your gansey

The NHK crew in the Lounge last month

Visitors to the newly-opened Lounge may have spotted a slightly sullen Japanese film crew last month.

In town to film a one-off documentary for a Japanese public broadcaster, the team had hoped to shoot footage of locals in their Fair Isle jumpers, but failed to find a single authentic gansey.

Not to be discouraged, director Mayumi Oxborrow and her crew will be back in Shetland this afternoon (Monday) to ask a favour.

“We would like people to come with their Fair Isle jumpers on,” said Ms Oxborrow.

The crew will be waiting for you and your favourite gansey from 3pm at Market Cross today. If the weather is poor, jumpers and their owners should meet at Lerwick Town Hall instead.

Under the working title UK Knitting Journey from the Past and the Present, the show is expected to air with Japan’s public media broadcaster, NHK, in March.

“We’re looking into the traditional, historical side of knitting but also exploring current trends,” Ms Oxborrow said.”

Especially after the pandemic, lots of people started or resumed knitting and find it mentally helpful. Knitting is also a symbol of love and hometown pride.”

Decades ago Ms Oxborrow visited Shetland with a different crew for another documentary, also about Fair Isle knitting.

“This time we even revisited some of our previous contributors who had appeared in our programme about the Fair Isle jumper around 30 years ago.

“We’ve been lucky to have been able to visit Fair Isle where the jumpers’ name comes from. There were some opportunities for us to film traditional food and music as well.”

This time the show will also include traditional knitwear from Guernsey, where the crew spent last week. Fair Isle yarn holds a unique place though, the director said.

“We felt that people in Shetland were very proud of fair isle knitting.”

Anyone feeling particularly proud of their jumper can find Ms Oxborrow this afternoon.