February 4, 2025 0
An ‘extremely potent’ drug is believed to be circulating in the isles
The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. 

A drug referred to as “apples” is believed to be circulating in Shetland.

Shetland Alcohol and Drug Partnership warned on its Facebook page Orkney Alcohol & Drugs Partnership have reported the drug is being circulated and consumed in Orkney.

The partnership said it is believed the “extremely potent” drug is also circulating in Shetland. The drug “red apples” is believed to contain opioids.

The statement highlighted naloxone is a drug which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

More information of naloxone provision in Shetland can be found here

