Confusion reigns as more than 5,000 homes risk losing heating and hot water 

More than 5,000 households could be left without heating or hot water following a switch-off this summer.

Hjaltland Housing Association chief executive Bryan Leask said the end of radio teleswitch metres, on 30th June, was a major concern.

“The problem is nobody kens what will happen when it’s done,” he told Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday).

Mr Leask said between 5,000 and 6,000 Shetland households were likely to be affected by the switch-off, including 300 Hjaltland properties.

The old-fashioned radio teleswitch meters are mainly found in homes with electric storage heaters.

In the past, the equipment has received updates through long wave radio signals - but the BBC has announced plans to switch this service off.

Mr Leask has been on the Ofgem working group, preparing for the switch-off, but even he is unsure what will happen.

He said it could leave homes without heating and hot water, or it could mean the heating systems are on constantly, resulting in huge electricity bills for customers.

Energy companies have been advising customers to switch to smart meters.

In Shetland, however, Mr Leask said there were many properties where mobile or radio signals were too poor for smart meters to work.

“So there’s a lot of confusion,” he said.

“The reality is to achieve 5,000 switches in Shetland in the next five months is going to be tough.

“Engineers can do around four a day.”

Councillor Stewart Hay said his supplier, EDF, had been telling him for the past four months “there is no one in Shetland available to do the work - and it’s unlikely there will be”.

“So, I have two options - change supplier or face horrendous bills come 30th June.

“I’m sure I’m not alone.”

Mr Leask said energy companies had a statutory duty to carry out the work.

He said the “third generation” of smart meters, using broadband signal, were currently undergoing trials in Plymouth and Glasgow.

“Reading between the lines”, Mr Leask said, many companies were waiting for this technology to become available before deciding what to do.

Octopus Energy said around 600,000 UK households were affected.

It said it was fast-tracking upgrades for its customers.

Visit Shetland Islands Council’s website for more information.