News

Hjaltland looks towards town centre regeneration projects

February 4, 2025 0
Hjaltland looks towards town centre regeneration projects
An aerial photo of Lerwick. Photo: VisitScotland.

Social housing bosses are considering a shift in focus to support town centre regeneration.

Hjaltland Housing  Association chief executive Bryan Leask said his team may start seeking derelict sites in Lerwick to transform.

Addressing Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday) he said it was about “getting folk biding back in the toon centre”.

Mr Leask said Hjaltland previously progressed a scheme involving the old Anderson buildings in Scalloway, which it converted into 11 flats and two commercial units.

He said that made a “huge difference” to the village.

And with the Scottish government pushing for the regeneration of brownfield town centre sites, Mr Leask said there could be more schemes in the future.

“We’ve got a lot of discussions to have with our committee,” he added.

Hjaltland’s biggest current project is the 300-home North Staneyhill development, which is expected to see the first houses to up this summer.

But most of its other recent developments have been in rural areas.

Mr Leask said a recent four-home scheme in Walls had proved very popular.

“The demand far outstripped what I thought it would,” he said.

“So there’s clearly demand in these areas.”

Mr Leask said the committee would consider whether to continue with its focus on rural areas or look more towards the town centre.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.