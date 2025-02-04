Hjaltland looks towards town centre regeneration projects

An aerial photo of Lerwick. Photo: VisitScotland.

Social housing bosses are considering a shift in focus to support town centre regeneration.

Hjaltland Housing Association chief executive Bryan Leask said his team may start seeking derelict sites in Lerwick to transform.

Addressing Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday) he said it was about “getting folk biding back in the toon centre”.

Mr Leask said Hjaltland previously progressed a scheme involving the old Anderson buildings in Scalloway, which it converted into 11 flats and two commercial units.

He said that made a “huge difference” to the village.

And with the Scottish government pushing for the regeneration of brownfield town centre sites, Mr Leask said there could be more schemes in the future.

“We’ve got a lot of discussions to have with our committee,” he added.

Hjaltland’s biggest current project is the 300-home North Staneyhill development, which is expected to see the first houses to up this summer.

But most of its other recent developments have been in rural areas.

Mr Leask said a recent four-home scheme in Walls had proved very popular.

“The demand far outstripped what I thought it would,” he said.

“So there’s clearly demand in these areas.”

Mr Leask said the committee would consider whether to continue with its focus on rural areas or look more towards the town centre.