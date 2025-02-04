Fishing and Marine News

Lerwick Harbour welcomes new oil production from Penguins field 

February 4, 2025 0
Lerwick Harbour welcomes new oil production from Penguins field 

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) has welcomed the announcement of a new, floating facility to restart oil production at a deep sea field north-east of Shetland.

The Penguins field had ceased production four years ago, but operators Shell announced today (Tuesday) that oil is flowing again — courtesy of new wells and a “modern” floating, production, storage and offloading facility (FPSO), co-owned by NEO Energy.

“Being the closest hub port, we will be expecting to see service and supply vessels using Lerwick for Shell’s operations at the field,” said LPA Harbourmaster Captain Alexander Simpson.

“It is difficult to predict numbers at this stage but hopefully we will see some regular visitors.”

The facility will, Shell said, produce roughly 45,000 barrels of oil a day, as well as enough gas to heat 700,000 homes. The oil and gas giant said it hopes to extract from Penguins for another two decades.

While that oil will be refined overseas, and Penguins’ gas piped directly to the north-east of Scotland the activity is expected to bring more oil support boats into the harbour.

The number of oil rig supply and standby vessels calling in Lerwick dropped more than ten per cent last year, according to the LPA’s annual report — though dive support boats more than doubled, netting the harbour an extra £400,000, compared to 2023.

Shell claim operating the new facility will produce a third less emissions than the previous, standing platform.

“Today, the UK relies on imports to meet much of its demand for oil and gas,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director.

“The Penguins field is a source of the secure domestic energy production people need today, and the FPSO is a demonstration of our investment in competitive projects that create more value with less emissions.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.