No ‘dispute’ between NHS Shetland and Lerwick Dental Practice 

NHS Shetland's new dental director Antony Visocchi.

There is no “dispute” between Lerwick Dental Practice and NHS Shetland – the director of dentistry has stressed.

Antony Visocchi has commented this week after “issues” were detected at Lerwick Dental Practice.

Last week, Lerwick Dental Practice called for a public meeting to address its controversial move to discharge some of its NHS patients.

The practice stressed it had to deregister some of its NHS patients amid long-term delays in new dentists’ accessing their list numbers.

“If the director of dentistry did not withhold list numbers for new dentists to come to Shetland we would be able to see current patients and register more new NHS patients without any delay,” the post read.

Following this post, NHS Shetland said in a statement it was continuing to “support” the practice as it works towards achieving its practice certificate.

The health board said this would then enable new NHS dentists to be listed at the practice.

Mr Visocchi emphasised there was not a “problem” or “dispute” between the health board and Lerwick Dental Practice.

However, he stressed it was “central” to his role he ensured anyone delivering NHS dental care in the isles does so to the “correct standard” and complies with all the checks and assurances the health board routinely looks for.

After it was agreed the practice’s three-yearly inspection would occur on 16th October, Mr Visocchi said some “issues” were detected.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the independent practice to maintain and provide a service that is fully compliant with a number of matters.

“These matters might be NHS regulations, infection control, clinical standards or health and safety requirements.

“Unfortunately, issues were found during the visit to the practice which meant the application process for the new dentist was paused until such a time NHS Shetland were satisfied the standards had been improved.”

Since this inspection, he said the health board has continued to work with the practice and set a date for a deadline for the completion of the inspection actions and requirements for 31st January.

Mr Visocchi said these actions and requirements had only been “partially completed” and a meeting is now being offered to “discuss the next steps”.

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.