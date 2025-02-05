Power cuts in Unst, Yell and Lerwick

Two power outages hit Shetland this morning — one in Lerwick, the other stretching across all of Unst and north Yell.

Together at least 700 homes lost power.

Though pupils sitting exams in Anderson High today fall under one of the outage areas, the school was unaffected, according to SSE and the council.

Both failures were caused by “a fault in our underground network” according to the energy company’s power tracker.

“These are not related and are on different parts of the network,” however, SSE said.

The Lerwick outage was reported a little after 3.30am today (Wednesday) and an engineer is currently on site. Despite SSE initially aiming to restore power by 11am, the cut is still in force at time of writing.

The larger cut across Unst and Yell was reported at roughly 10.15am and power has now been restored.

“Anderson High School has been unaffected by any power outages this morning,” the council said. “Classes and school activities have been as normal.”