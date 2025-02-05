News

Power cuts in Unst, Yell and Lerwick

February 5, 2025 0
Power cuts in Unst, Yell and Lerwick

Two power outages hit Shetland this morning — one in Lerwick, the other stretching across all of Unst and north Yell.

Together at least 700 homes lost power.

Though pupils sitting exams in Anderson High today fall under one of the outage areas, the school was unaffected, according to SSE and the council.

Both failures were caused by “a fault in our underground network” according to the energy company’s power tracker.

“These are not related and are on different parts of the network,” however, SSE said.

The Lerwick outage was reported a little after 3.30am today (Wednesday) and an engineer is currently on site. Despite SSE initially aiming to restore power by 11am, the cut is still in force at time of writing.

The larger cut across Unst and Yell was reported at roughly 10.15am and power has now been restored.

The Lerwick cut stretches over Anderson High, where pupils are sitting preliminary examinations today, but the school did not experience any cuts.

“Anderson High School has been unaffected by any power outages this morning,” the council said. “Classes and school activities have been as normal.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.