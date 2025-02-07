News

In this week’s Shetland Times

February 7, 2025 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 7th February) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Renewable community ownership potentially worth 20 Viking windfarms.
  • EXCLUSIVE: SIC national insurance contributions rise estimate in millions.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Quarter of water network made from asbestos pipes.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Women’s Aid survey reveals misogyny and discrimination.
  • LANDWISE: Major funding boost to help small producers.
  • Director of dentistry denied “dispute” with dental practice claims.
  • Drug warning as dangerous “apples” reach isles.
  • SPORT: Katie Bain exclusively reveals swimming medal joy after near-death experience.
  • SPORT: Isles ironman plans for second world championship attempt.

Read more in this week’s edition of The Shetland Times out now in shops.

Visit here to subscribe to a digital or print edition. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.