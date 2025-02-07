News

Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ begins

Nesting and Girslta Guizer Jarl Scott Johnson.

The Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ has begun, with The Guizer Jarl and his Jarl’s Squad already on visitation around the area.

Bjorn “Ironside” Ragnarsson — Scott Johnson — and his band of Vikings have kick started their day at the South Nesting Hall for breakfast before trips to schools, stores and hostelries for refreshments and tea.

The jarl’s persona is that of the 1st King of Sweden (circa 830-910) and was the second son of the famous Ragnar Lodbrok and his second wife, Auslaug.

At tonight’s (Friday) procession, 19 squads will proceed to the burning site from the South Nesting Hall, with the Guizer Jarl, his squad and the galley — Kilmister.

