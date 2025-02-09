Swimmer celebrates double medal victory after near-death experience

Katie Bain proudly showcasing her two medals.

A Lerwick swimmer took home two medals for the isles – three months after almost losing her life.

Katie Bain, 24, earned two medals in the Silver City Blues Masters held in Aberdeen.

She claimed a silver medal in the 50 metre freestyle and a bronze in the 50 metre butterfly in the 25-29 age group, as she is set to turn 25 in June.

Her victory came just 15 weeks after she was discharged from hospital following a burst appendix which caused her to go into septic shock and suffer a number of life-threatening complications.

As a result, her medal victory at the Aberdeen tournament was even more special.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect. I entered as a sort of motivator to get me back into fitness and give me something to aim for,” she told this newspaper.

“Going into it, I had no expectations so I was very happy [with the outcome].”

