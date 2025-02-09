News

Swimmer celebrates double medal victory after near-death experience

Chloe Irvine February 9, 2025
Swimmer celebrates double medal victory after near-death experience
Katie Bain proudly showcasing her two medals.

A Lerwick swimmer took home two medals for the isles – three months after almost losing her life.

Katie Bain, 24, earned two medals in the Silver City Blues Masters held in Aberdeen.

She claimed a silver medal in the 50 metre freestyle and a bronze in the 50 metre butterfly in the 25-29 age group, as she is set to turn 25 in June.

Her victory came just 15 weeks after she was discharged from hospital following a burst appendix which caused her to go into septic shock and suffer a number of life-threatening complications.

As a result, her medal victory at the Aberdeen tournament was even more special.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect. I entered as a sort of motivator to get me back into fitness and give me something to aim for,” she told this newspaper.

“Going into it, I had no expectations so I was very happy [with the outcome].”

Read the full story in the latest edition of The Shetland Times. Visit here to subscribe to a digital or print edition. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.