News

Committee roles for newly elected councillor 

February 10, 2025 0
Committee roles for newly elected councillor 
Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Newly elected Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall has been appointed to a number of committees.

During his first full council meeting, Mr Hall was made a member of the development, and education and families committees. 

Mr Hall, who won the by-election last month with a landslide 887 votes to 94, was also appointed to the licensing committee, pension board, the employees joint consultative committee.

The vacancies had arisen following the resignation of former councillor Tom Morton. 

Mr Hall was also appointed to the community safety and resilience board and made a director of Sullom Voe Association Ltd.

Convener Andrea Manson welcomed Mr Hall to the council.

“I hope you enjoy your work and time with us here,” she said.

With all his new appointments, Ms Manson said he was going to be a “very busy boy”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.