Committee roles for newly elected councillor 

Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Newly elected Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall has been appointed to a number of committees.

During his first full council meeting, Mr Hall was made a member of the development, and education and families committees.

Mr Hall, who won the by-election last month with a landslide 887 votes to 94, was also appointed to the licensing committee, pension board, the employees joint consultative committee.

The vacancies had arisen following the resignation of former councillor Tom Morton.

Mr Hall was also appointed to the community safety and resilience board and made a director of Sullom Voe Association Ltd.

Convener Andrea Manson welcomed Mr Hall to the council.

“I hope you enjoy your work and time with us here,” she said.

With all his new appointments, Ms Manson said he was going to be a “very busy boy”.