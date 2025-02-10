Procedures cancelled as Gilbert Bain under ‘extreme pressure’

Hospital bosses have announced the Gilbert Bain is under “extreme pressure” forcing the cancellation of some appointments and procedures.

NHS Shetland blamed staff sickness, longer patient stays and a shortage of community beds.

Some staff have been redeployed to carry out different duties in the hospital.

“Staff are doing all they can to ensure we can continue to admit patients safely who need emergency care and we maintain safe staffing levels,” the health board said in a statement.

It stressed urgent procedures would continue as planned and affected patients would be contacted.

NHS Shetland also asked people who felt unwell, particularly with respiratory or gastrointestinal illness, not to visit the hospital or care homes.