Sumburgh flight makes emergency diversion

A flight leaving Sumburgh for Glasgow early this afternoon (Monday) made an emergency diversion to Aberdeen after a passenger became ill.

The flight took off from Shetland around 12.30pm and was due to arrive in Glasgow roughly an hour and a half later.

As the aircraft neared the mainland, however, it is understood that a pilot called in a passenger’s medical emergency.

The plane landed in Aberdeen at 13.40, where the passenger left the plane to receive medical aid.

The flight then continued to Glasgow, where it landed shortly after 2.30pm.

It is understood that passenger was treated and the incident has since been “stood down”.

Loganair and Aberdeen airport have been approached for comment.