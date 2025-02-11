Blue-green algae spotted in Sandy Loch

A photograph of the loch shared by the SIC.

Potentially toxic blue-green algae has been spotted in Sandy Loch, according to a notice from the council this morning (Tuesday).

Some types of algae can cause adverse health affects, even killing dogs and farm animals.

The council has posted notices around the loch warning that contact with algal scum, which looks “like blue-green paint”, should be avoided.

“The behaviour of algae is erratic,” the council’s environmental health team said in a statement.

“The level of its toxicity can fluctuate; it can appear one day, be dispersed by the wind and mixing and re-accumulate at any time. The actions currently taken are precautionary.”

The council said water supplies have not been effected, because treatment processes remove the algae.