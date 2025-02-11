Football teams vote for three-league reconstruction

Robbie Leask in possession for Whalsay under pressure from Banks duo of Robert Leask and Gordon Stevenson during a reserve league match last season. Photo: Brian Gray

Teams have decided in favour of creating a third league after a vote was held by the Shetland Football Association.

SFA president Jakob Eunson said he was delighted to see constructive change, which allowed for “a bit of flexibility” for referees.

It also means changes will be seen in the number of teams in the reserve league, and the number of fixtures each team will play.

Eunson told The Shetland Times he was happy to see an agreement made between all of the teams represented in the league during a vote last week.

“It should give referees a bit of flexibility,” Eunson said. “And take pressure off a small group of fantastic refs.”

“Now we can put the season’s fixtures in place and look forward to a great season.”

The Premier League will remain the same, with seven teams and the reserve league will include eight sides – seven B teams and Delting.

The DITT Reserve League had 12 teams last season, with four B teams dropping down to form the new unnamed third division.

Ness will field a C team in the third league, with a new team joining the set up.

Speaking last month, Eunson confirmed promotion and relegation was off the table.

This comes a year after the SFA voted against reconstruction and introducing a third division.

It was proposed to split the reserve league in two – with one-club teams such as Bressay and Banks in one league, and the reserve teams of premier league clubs such as Celtic and Spurs in another.

There would have been automatic promotion and relegation between the premier league and first division from the 2026 season, if approved.

But members opted instead to keep the leagues as they are for the 2024 season.