Drink driving dental hygienist ‘misjudged’ effect of cough medicine

A drink driving dental hygienist from Dundee was found to be twice the limit after misjudging the effect of cough medicine, a court heard.

Naman Bhushan was fined £900 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting to the offence at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

The 29-year-old also pleaded guilty to failing to give a breath test.

The court heard Bhushan had been working at a Shetland dental practice as a locum around the time when the offence happened.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had been out that evening and consumed a “small amount of alcohol”.

Having also taken cough medicine, Mr Allan said Bhushan “misjudged” its effects on how long the alcohol would stay in his system.

When police pulled him over in Lerwick, shortly after midnight on 11th January this year, Mr Allan said Bhushan “panicked”.

“He accepts now he should have co-operated,” he said.

The solicitor said the offence would have “serious consequences” for his client as he will have to report it to his professional body.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Bhushan had been pulled over due to the manner of his driving.

He said the accused pretended he could not blow into the breathalyser, making “five futile attempts” despite having been given clear instruction on what to do.

“It was clear he had ample breath to do so,” Mr MacKenzie added.

“The inevitable result was that he was arrested, taken back to the police station where appropriate procedures were carried out and to which he co-operated.”

When Bhushan did give a breath sample, it showed he was twice the limit.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said Bhushan could have his period of disqualification reduced by a quarter if he successfully completed a drink driver rehabilitation course.