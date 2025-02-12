Rape threat rigger ordered to pay £1,000 into restitution fund

A 20-year-old rigger who threatened to rape a police officer’s wife and daughter has been ordered to pay £1,000 into a restitution fund.

Charlie Forsyth, from South Shields, must also carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, as an alternative to jail, as punishment for his “horrendous” crimes.

Forsyth had been locked up following last month’s hearing, when he was seen smirking as the fiscal narrated his “shameful” wrongdoing to the court.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank warned Forsyth again today (Wednesday) that he had given “serious consideration” to a further period of custody to mark the “gravity of the offence”.

But taking into account the three weeks Forsyth had already served, together with his young age, Sheriff Cruickshank said he would deal with the matter by way of a community payback order.

The court previously heard how Forsyth carried out a prolonged and “shocking” period of offending after police were called to an altercation between two men in Lerwick’s Esplanade on 27th August. 2024.

Sheriff Cruickshank recounted how the officers who intervened were met with aggression from Forsyth, who also feigned illness in an attempt to escape.

While in a police vehicle, the sheriff said he “shouted, swore, kicked and spat”.

After again faking illness, Forsyth had to be taken to hospital where the sheriff said he continued his “truculent and obstreperous behaviour”.

“And to cap it all off, you threatened to rape a police officer’s wife and daughter,” he added.

The court heard previously how Forysth made homophobic comments, threatened to stab an officer, kicked another officer and tried to flush an anti-harm suit down the toilet of his cell.

While in hospital he had to be pepper sprayed to be subdued and was carried out of A&E by four officers.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he was “not in the least surprised” how difficult it was to recruit police officers given the behaviour they faced.

He said officers should have confidence the court would deal with such incidents in a manner which shows such conduct ”will not be tolerated”.

The sheriff said Forsyth’s £1,000 payment would go to a restitution fund to support police officers who are assaulted in the execution of their duty.

The court previously heard how Forsyth had been working as a rigger in Senegal earning £330 a day.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had amassed savings for more than £5,000 – and was able to make a “meaningful” offer of compensation.

Forsyth’s work abroad meant he had been unable to attend an earlier hearing - but Mr Allan said his client was prepared to put his future plans on hold to comply with any unpaid work requirement.

The solicitor accepted there was “not much I can say” about what happened and offered no mitigation to the court.

Mr Allan accepted his client’s behaviour had been “horrendous” .

He said Forsyth understood his actions had been “completely unacceptable, offensive and downright disturbing”.