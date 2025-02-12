Space experts arrive in SaxaVord to prepare for blast-off

Space technicians visited SaxaVord to gather data ahead of their inaugural launch later this year.

The team from Orbex, which recently announced its partnership with the Unst-based spaceport, also discussed the development of its dedicated launch complex.

Orbex, which has its headquarters in Forres, paused plans to develop its own spaceport in Sutherland, to focus its efforts on the development of its low-carbon micro-launcher – Orbex Prime.

The company said it was gearing up for its first launch from Shetland later in 2025. It has the ability to launch 10 rockets a year.

Chief technical officer Andy Bradford said: “This is a critical time for Orbex.

“Visits like these are key to understanding more about our launch complex at SaxaVord and Orbex Prime’s journey into launch.

“We look forward to building on our partnership with SaxaVord Spaceport to establish Scotland as a leader in the UK space sector.”