Unpaid work for man who pinned victim to bed in ‘serious’ assault

A 26-year-old man who pinned his victim to a bed before repeatedly punching and kicking him has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Jay McGill of Tarland, Lerwick, must also undergo 15 months of supervision.

McGill pleaded guilty to the offences in December and was back before the court for sentencing today (Wednesday).

Defence agent Tommy Allan agreed it had been a “serious matter” - adding that his client had got “caught up in something” he had not properly considered.

The court previously heard McGill had been acting with two other assailants when they assaulted the complainer in Burgh Road, Lerwck, on 29th May last year.

McGill seized hold of him by his clothing, pushed him onto a bed and then repeatedly kicked and punched him.

Mr Allan said reports produced for the hearing were “very detailed” and reflected positively on his client.

The solicitor said McGill needed support for his health and would benefit from supervision.

He said his client understood the seriousness of the offence and was prepared to co-operate with whatever the court decided.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank also said it was a “serious matter”.

Having considered the reports, he said he would make him subject to a community payback order.

He told McGill the 140 hours of unpaid work was as a direct alternative to jail.