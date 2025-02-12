Unst man tells sheriff he ‘should not even be in court’ – branding the charges ‘nonsense’

A 55-year-old driver accused of alarming his passengers has claimed the charge was a “nonsense”.

William Ratter, also known as Ballard, denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by driving at “grossly excessive speeds”, and is due to face trial next week.

But the accused took the stand today (Wednesday) to tell Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that he “should not even be in this court”.

Ratter, of Haroldswick in Unst, told Lerwick Sheriff Court that people accused of road traffic offences must be charged or questioned within six months of the alleged crime.

And as more than eight months had passed between the incident and charges being brought, Ratter claimed it was not valid.

As Sheriff Cruickshank explained, however, Ratter has not been charged with a road traffic offence - but of the section 38 offence of threatening or abusive behaviour.

As such, Sheriff Cruickshank said the six month limit did not apply.

Ratter said it was “nonsense”.

He is alleged to have driven at “grossly excessive speed” between Baltasound and Haroldswick in Unst on 23rd July, 2023.

According to the charge, Ratter’s behaviour was “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear of alarm”.

It is claimed he weaved back and forth across the carriageway and failed to reduce his speed despite repeated requests from his passengers.

Ratter will face trial on Thursday, 20th February.