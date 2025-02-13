Sella Ness accommodation approved by councillors

Councillors met to discuss an application to extend the licence for temporary accommodation at Sella Ness Photo: SIC

Councillors gave their approval to extend the usage of the Sella Ness accommodation for a further 10 years.

This comes despite concerns the building had deteriorated since it was erected in 2010 — when it was originally meant to be in place temporarily for five years.

Members of the planning committee felt they had little choice but to approve the application on the basis of the application’s merits.

However, councillors noted that they had “hoped” the owners would maintain the building as they had said.

Shetland West councillor Mark Robinson said Shetland would have to accept the decision to approve, despite describing the facility as “not the best fit”.

“It’s all we’ve got,” Mr Robinson said. “This doesn’t give us much other option.”

However, he reminded the council chamber of objections made on the state of the building and said he would hope the matters would be resolved.

He added he had heard from workers who had been based in the facility while working at the Viking Energy windfarm. Some of the people he had spoken to had described the facility as “Cell Block H”.

