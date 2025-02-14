Celebrations begin for Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’

The Guizer Jarl's squad at Muness Castle. Photo: Desley Stickle

Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ is under way.

Guizer Jarl Duncan Scott and his squad are touring the island before tonight’s procession.

They plan to visit the Baltasound school, where a coffee morning is taking place, followed by a visit to Nordalea Care Centre at lunchtime and the Uyeasound hall in the afternoon.

The torch light-up is at 7pm, with the procession leaving half an hour later from the galley shed.

Squads will then march to the burning site on the Uyeasound beach.