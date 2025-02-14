News

Contributors to 1973 edition of Bairns Times sought for arts project

February 14, 2025 0
Contributors to 1973 edition of Bairns Times sought for arts project

An Oslo-based artist is seeking former pupils who appeared in an edition of Bairns Times.

Miriam Sentler looking for contributors to the 1973 magazine, which was published by The Shetland Times.

They were 10 or 11 years old at the time, making them aged around 63 today.

Sentler is based at the University of Oslo where she is researching the cultural implications of oil and other energy production in and around the North Sea.

This latest research is part of her thesis Burn Up the Oil Dragon: Imagining and Performing Energy Discourse through Creativity and Storytelling in the Shetland Isles.

She is particularly keen to find the authors of four stories from that edition, which she wrote about in her theses.

They are:

Gary Johnson, who wrote the story: Burn-Up the Oil Dragon;

Caroline Williamson, who wrote: Tammie and the Oil Man;

Alice Laurenson, who wrote: Oil: Will it Destroy Unst or Will it Benefit?

Cheryl Byrne, who wrote: Oil.

Sentler has also been looking at letters written by Maureen Inkster, Elaine Fordyce, David Cooper, Lynne Colligan, David Robertson, Carole Grant and Valerie Johnson.

“Even if I would be able to find only one of them, I could ask them for their former classmates,” she said.

The artist first visited Shetland in 2023 as part of Shetland/Norway artist “Brigdi” exchange programme operated by art organisations Gaada (Shetland) and Pamflett (Bergen).

People are invited to email: [email protected] with any information about the former pupils current day whereabouts.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.